‘Delhi Crime’ showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of Season 2 of ‘Delhi Crime’, says that people got hooked to the first instalment because of the crime it covered — the horrific Nirbhaya rape — but they eventually fell in love with the characters: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, IPS trainee (now ACP) Neeti and Bhupinder.

“The one thing I’ve learned about Delhi crime is the amount of research that goes into crafting the show. Not all of it shows up on the screen in hard and fast details but it’s the foundation on which we build our narrative,” Chopra said.

This second installment, which is all set to drop on August 26 on Neflix, revolves around a violent quadruple murder that stokes public fear and escalates Delhi’s class divide. It’s a fictionalised account of the brutal ‘Kachcha Baniyan’ gang that once struck terror in the national capital.

“I think in S1, people came for the crime and fell in love with the characters. This season we want to take these amazing beloved characters and dive deeper into their personalities and the ways they’ve grown since last season,” Chopra said.

He added: “That’s what’s beautiful about the show; the characters and those magic moments between them. I’m proud to pour so much effort and my heart into a show like Delhi Crime.”

The show’s main characters are played by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

