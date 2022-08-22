ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Delhi Crime’ director Tanuj Chopra: People are in love with DCP Vartika

NewsWire
0
0

‘Delhi Crime’ showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of Season 2 of ‘Delhi Crime’, says that people got hooked to the first instalment because of the crime it covered — the horrific Nirbhaya rape — but they eventually fell in love with the characters: DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, IPS trainee (now ACP) Neeti and Bhupinder.

“The one thing I’ve learned about Delhi crime is the amount of research that goes into crafting the show. Not all of it shows up on the screen in hard and fast details but it’s the foundation on which we build our narrative,” Chopra said.

This second installment, which is all set to drop on August 26 on Neflix, revolves around a violent quadruple murder that stokes public fear and escalates Delhi’s class divide. It’s a fictionalised account of the brutal ‘Kachcha Baniyan’ gang that once struck terror in the national capital.

“I think in S1, people came for the crime and fell in love with the characters. This season we want to take these amazing beloved characters and dive deeper into their personalities and the ways they’ve grown since last season,” Chopra said.

He added: “That’s what’s beautiful about the show; the characters and those magic moments between them. I’m proud to pour so much effort and my heart into a show like Delhi Crime.”

The show’s main characters are played by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

20220822-164001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amreen Malhotra enters ‘Aggar Tum Na Hote’

    Imtiaz Ali gifts ‘Rockstar’ jacket to ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant

    ‘Bheemla Nayak’ pre-release deferred because of AP minister’s sudden death

    Will they…Won’t they? The ongoing saga of Ranbir-Alia wedding rumours