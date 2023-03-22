The Delhi Customs officials on Wednesday said they have destroyed 770 kg NDPS goods by way of incineration and ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant).

The narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) were destroyed on Tuesday (March 21) and contained 661.75 kg mephedrone and 108.251 kg heroin, said a senior customs official here.

“The Government of India has put thrust on zero-tolerance for narcotics in order to attain the goal of healthy society and prosperous nation. In furtherance to this mantra, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, New Delhi under the able guidance of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, New Delhi destroyed 770 Kg NDPS goods …,” said the official.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate, New Delhi has so far destroyed a total 1,372.205 kg narcotics in the current financial year 2022-2023.

20230322-145602