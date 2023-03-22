INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi Customs destroys 770 kg NDPS goods

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Customs officials on Wednesday said they have destroyed 770 kg NDPS goods by way of incineration and ETP (Effluent Treatment Plant).

The narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) were destroyed on Tuesday (March 21) and contained 661.75 kg mephedrone and 108.251 kg heroin, said a senior customs official here.

“The Government of India has put thrust on zero-tolerance for narcotics in order to attain the goal of healthy society and prosperous nation. In furtherance to this mantra, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, New Delhi under the able guidance of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, New Delhi destroyed 770 Kg NDPS goods …,” said the official.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate, New Delhi has so far destroyed a total 1,372.205 kg narcotics in the current financial year 2022-2023.

20230322-145602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We are transforming medical education system: Modi

    Udaan raises $120 mn in funding winter, plans IPO in 12-18...

    ‘If you take care of nature, nature will take care of...

    Nominated members can’t go for election, constitutional provision clear, SC on...