Delhi: DCPs told to present reports on sexual harassment cases of last 5 yrs

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to file a detailed report on all sexual harassment cases that were reported to the internal complaint committee in the last five years.

The order was reportedly issued by the top cop on September 30 to all the district DCPs. The DCPs were asked to maintain a data of the sexual harassment cases reported to the internal complaint committee till September.

The DCPs will have to file a report about the action they took against the accused involved in the matter. They will also have to mention how many complaints were disposed off.

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued notice to Delhi Police Commissioner, Delhi Government and Deputy Commissioner of Police, South District in this regard.

A woman had moved a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking redressal of her complaint lodged against a Sub Inspector (SI) before the internal complaint committee.

Her plea read that the internal complaint committee should have been established as per the guidelines of the apex court. She mentioned in the plea that in her case, there was no such committee.

20221001-214604

