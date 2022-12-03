A highly decomposed body of a man, aged around 40, has been found in north-west Delhi’s Moriwala Bagh, the police said on Saturday.

According to police, an information was received at Bharat Nagar police station on Saturday regarding one unidentified dead near Teachers Park in Nimri Colony following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“One unidentified man’s body was found in highly putrefied condition which is likely to be more than four weeks old,” said a senior police officer.

“There were mongoose and dogs trying to tear decomposed body parts in the park. The head was found separated from the body which primarily seems due to decomposition of the body,” the official said.

“Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and legal action is being taken,” said the official.

