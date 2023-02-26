INDIA

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia arrested in excise policy scam

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning.

Sisodia’s questioning began at around 11.10 a.m.

As per sources, he was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in Goa elections.

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Sisodia was also asked Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the mattet and will also file the first supplementary charge sheet soon.

20230226-193601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NFAI acquires personal collection of renowned Manipuri dancer

    Covid cases in Andhra outstrip recoveries for second day

    ‘Cong-JMM relations smooth, focus on 2024 LS polls’

    Pre-poll raids: Nagaland police seize drugs, contrabands worth of Rs 18.50...