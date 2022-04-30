Centre on Saturday gave instructions to the power plants supplying power to Delhi’s discoms to ensure uninterrupted supply to the national capital in view of the unprecedented demand owing to the massive heat wave.

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh reviewed the power situation and the coal stock situation at thermal plants, including those that supply power to Delhi’s discoms, and told media persons after the review meeting that the power discoms would get as much power as they have requisitioned.

At the meeting, the state-owned companies, including the NTPC, were directed by the Minister to provide full availability to the power discoms – including Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna.

The meeting was however informed that there is “no shortage” of power supply to Delhi.

In April, the peak demand went up to 6096 MW (till Friday) and that the total power requirement of 123.6 MU was being met as on April 29. Delhi’s installed generation capacity is 3,056 MW.

The catastrophic heat wave across India – the third such wave since March – has led to an unprecedented surge in power demand. Multiple reasons have raised speculations about coal shortage with both government and its critics holding contrary positions.

