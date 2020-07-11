Delhi doctor held for making fake papers for jailed accused

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police’s crime branch arrested a doctor, Gajender Kumar Nayyar, 61, and his associate over issuance of fake medical certificates to people involved in various cases to facilitate their bail, interim bail and suspension of sentence.

Mukesh Sangwan acted as conduit of clients for the doctor.

The arrest came after the Delhi High Court, while hearing a bail plea of an accused from Jamia Nagar, asked the crime branch for a probe by the officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The prosecution submitted that the doctor was issuing fake medical papers.

“During enquiry, it was found that Dr Nayyar, resident of Sector 18A, Dwarka, Delhi, registered with the Delhi Medical Council, is under suspension since March 19, 2019 till November 29, 2020 for professional misconduct. But he had been issuing medical certificates,” said Rakesh Pawariya, DCP (crime).

Nayyar said he did his MBBS from MAMC, Delhi, in 1979 and worked abroad for some time. He also holds the FRCR (fellowship of the Royal College of Radiologists) degree from the UK. In 2006, he returned to India and worked in various hospitals.

In 2015, a woman asked him to prepare fake medical documents to get her husband released on bail in a rape case. On the basis of those medical documents, her husband Mukesh Sangwan was released on interim bail.

Since then Sangwan was in his contact and used to get medical certificates prepared in the name of family members of other accused or convicts.

