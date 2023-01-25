Delhi doctor, Prof I.C. Verma, currently Advisor, Institute of Medical Genetics & Genomics, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has become the only doctor from Delhi to be awarded the Padma Shri on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

“Pleased to announce that Dr Prof I.C. Verma, Advisor, Institute of Medical Genetics & Genomics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been selected for prestigious Padma Shri Award this year. He is the only Doctor from Delhi in the list. Dr Verma is a renowned specialist in Genetic Medicine and is working in hospital for many years,” the hospital said.

Verma is currently the head of genetic medicine department at Sri Ganga Ram Hospital. He was earlier professor of paediatrics and genetics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He received genetics training in the UK, the US, and Switzerland.

Talking to IANS, Dr Verma said: “I am very pleased to have been selected for this great honour. Genetic diseases have been a big burden on our society.. We should focus more on research especially rare diseases so that they can be prevented.”

