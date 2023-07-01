The family members of Ajit Sharma, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who lost his life after his vehicle plunged into a rainwater-filled ditch near an under-construction flyover in east Delhi, have urged the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure public safety, while demanding justice and punishment for the people responsible for negligence.

The family members also urged that the ditch be covered or, at the very least, warning signs be installed to prevent further mishaps.

According to the police, a case has been filed under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC following the unfortunate incident. The investigation will focus on determining if any negligence occurred on the part of all parties involved, including the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD had excavated the ditch for the purpose of constructing a pillar as part of an ongoing flyover project.

“My brother had just dropped off a passenger in Bhajanpura and was on his way back home in Nand Nagri when the tragic incident took place. We are seeking justice for him and his family. The people responsible for this negligence must be held accountable. The government should have taken measures to cover the ditch or install barriers to ensure public safety,” said Kuldeep Sharma, Ajit’s brother.

According to the police, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received informing that a person had drowned in a ditch filled with rain water in the Harsh Vihar area.

“The ditch was dug up near the under-construction flyover and had filled up with rain water,” said a senior police officer.

