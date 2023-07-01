INDIA

Delhi: Drowned auto driver’s family seeks justice, police file death by negligence case

NewsWire
0
0

 The family members of Ajit Sharma, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who lost his life after his vehicle plunged into a rainwater-filled ditch near an under-construction flyover in east Delhi, have urged the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure public safety, while demanding justice and punishment for the people responsible for negligence.

The family members also urged that the ditch be covered or, at the very least, warning signs be installed to prevent further mishaps.

According to the police, a case has been filed under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC following the unfortunate incident. The investigation will focus on determining if any negligence occurred on the part of all parties involved, including the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD had excavated the ditch for the purpose of constructing a pillar as part of an ongoing flyover project.

“My brother had just dropped off a passenger in Bhajanpura and was on his way back home in Nand Nagri when the tragic incident took place. We are seeking justice for him and his family. The people responsible for this negligence must be held accountable. The government should have taken measures to cover the ditch or install barriers to ensure public safety,” said Kuldeep Sharma, Ajit’s brother.

According to the police, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received informing that a person had drowned in a ditch filled with rain water in the Harsh Vihar area.

“The ditch was dug up near the under-construction flyover and had filled up with rain water,” said a senior police officer.

2023070132471

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Open internet more at risk now than ever before: Twitter

    Speaker Birla to lead Parl delegation to Vienna from Sep 7-9

    NGT seeks action plan against environmental violation near Taj Mahal

    Ex-national squash champ Jehangir Pandole’s last rites today