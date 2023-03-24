INDIA

Delhi: ED attaches Ambience Tower worth over Rs 252 cr in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached Ambience Tower, a multi-storey commercial complex worth Rs 252.17 crore in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi-based Ambience Tower belongs to Ambience Towers Pvt. Ltd, a company of Ambience Group, promoted by Raj Singh Gehlot, the ED said.

Acting on an FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu and Kashmir under the Provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, and Prevention of Corruption Samvat Act, the ED initiated investigation.

The ED learnt that Aman Hospitality Pvt. Ltd through its promoter director Gehlot was sanctioned Term Loan facility of Rs 810 crore by a Consortium of Banks led by J&K Bank to part finance its hotel project in Shahdara, Delhi. However, the loan amount later turned into an NPA,” the agency said.

Besides, Gehlot had diverted loan funds and layered the same through a web of bank accounts belonging to his relatives and Ambience Group companies. In addition to diversion of funds, it was also found that Gehlot had diverted materials to the other project sites of Ambience Group, it added.

Gehlot was arrested on July 28, 2021. His wife, Sheela Gehlot and other directors of Ambience Group Companies namely Amit Gehlot, Shamsher Singh and Pawan Singh were named as accused in the chargesheets filed by the ED.

The ED filed two prosecution complaints in the present case before Patiala House Courts.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable/immovable properties worth Rs 20.20 crore belonging to Raj Singh Gehlot, his family members and Ambience Group Companies.

20230324-170203

