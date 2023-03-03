INDIA

Delhi: Eight injured, around 200 shanties gutted in fire

NewsWire
0
0

Around 200 shanties were gutted and eight people sustained minor injuries after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster at Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, said a fire department official on Friday.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze in jhuggi at Sultanpuri wali Gali in Pooth Kalan area was received around 12:013 a.m.

“A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the fire was under control by 4:19 a.m.,” said the DFS chief.

“Due to stampede during fire, a total of eight persons sustained minor injuries and they were given first aid on the spot,” Garg added.

20230303-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid vax allocation now based on some criteria: Govt

    Of people, spaces and in-betweens

    Two held with 7 kg marijuana in Gurugram

    Director who put actor Dileep in a spot cleared in alleged...