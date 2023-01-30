An octogenarian woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in northwest Delhi.

Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday and the house of the victim, Shanti Devi (88), a resident of Karawal Nagar extension was found ransacked.

According to a senior police official, on Sunday around 9 a.m., information was received at Dayalpur police station that a woman living in Karawal Nagar Extension is not responding.

“Acting on the call, the Station House Officer along with a police team rushed for the spot. Shanti Devi was found dead on her bed. The house was ransacked,” said the official.

“The spot was inspected by the crime and FSL teams. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital. A case vide under section 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is in progress,” said the official.

Police said that several teams have been formed and they are also scanning CCTV footages in the area to identify the culprits and to ascertain the crime sequence.

The elderly woman had three sons and she was living alone here at the house, police added.

20230130-103005