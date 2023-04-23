The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested a former domestic help of a senior citizen for allegedly siphoning off a huge amount of money from his employer’s bank account.

“With prompt action of police team, Rs 1,70,000 in cash was recovered and the accused Hemraj alias Lal was arrested,” said DCP North, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police said that a complaint in this respect was lodged by Raj Kishore Chhokra, (65) at the Cyber North police station regarding the deduction of Rs 3,09,020 via fraudulent means from his savings account

The complainant received a message of deduction from his HDFC Bank account of which he had no idea.

On the basis of his complaint, the police lodged a case and started the investigation.

“SHO Pawan Tomar conducted detailed meticulous technical analysis of money trail and with money trail it came to notice that the accused withdrew most of the money from different ATMs. The CCTV cameras installed at those ATMs were not found but one transaction was done for purchasing a mobile phone,” the police said.

The details of purchased mobile phone was sought and mobile phone was put on surveillance. The CDR analysis of alleged mobile phone zeroed in the location of accused person in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and subsequently a raid was conducted to nab the accused person.

However, the accused person had switched off his mobile phone and left the premises just a few hours before the team reached there and disappeared.

But later he was arrested following multiple raids.

“Lala used to work as domestic help at the residence of the vicitm and thus has gained his trust. He had the knowledge of place where the complainant used to keep his ATM cards and a diary wherein the complainant has written all his banking passwords. He first identified and marked the ATM machines where no CCTV footage can be captured while withdrawing money,” said the police.

20230423-155203