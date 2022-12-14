INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi excise policy case: Businessman Amit Arora sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent businessman Amit Arora who was arrested by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Arora was presented at the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following the expiry of his 14-day custodial interrogation.

Special Judge N.K. Nagpal sent Arora to judicial custody till December 28.

ED’s counsel N.K. Matta, had submitted that the accused was not required for further custody.

Arora, the accused number sixth in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR, is the owner of Buddy Retail Private Limited. Running over 3,000 pages, the first chargesheet was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

The ED filed its case on the basis of the FIR of the CBI.

The ED had submitted its chargesheet naming arrested businessman Sameer Mahandru, his company Indospirit, and a few other entities.

The CBI has filed chargesheet against Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and the then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

