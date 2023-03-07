INDIA

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI questioning Sisodia’s PA

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is grilling former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s PA Devendra Sharma at its Headquarters in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

A senior CBI official told IANS that Sharma joined the probe on Tuesday and was being interrogated.

“While questioning Sisoda, his PA’s alleged role emerged after which we decided to question him,” said the official.

Sisodia was sent to judicial custody by a Special CBI court after the probe agency told the court that he wasn’t required for further interrogation.

CBI has filed one chargesheet and is all set to file its first supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

20230307-133202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gross direct tax collections up by 30% at Rs 10,93,385 cr...

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SKM puts forward five demands before Union govt

    Now Allahabad Univ panel to ensure Ganga is clean

    SC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to debar charge sheeted candidates...