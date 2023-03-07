The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is grilling former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s PA Devendra Sharma at its Headquarters in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

A senior CBI official told IANS that Sharma joined the probe on Tuesday and was being interrogated.

“While questioning Sisoda, his PA’s alleged role emerged after which we decided to question him,” said the official.

Sisodia was sent to judicial custody by a Special CBI court after the probe agency told the court that he wasn’t required for further interrogation.

CBI has filed one chargesheet and is all set to file its first supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

