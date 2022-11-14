INDIA

Delhi Excise Policy case: ED arrests Nair, Boinpally

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media promotion in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Earlier, the two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and remanded into judicial custody after questioning. The court was all set to hear arguments on their bail application later in the day.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

A prominent businessman from Hyderabad, Boinpally’s name had cropped up during the course of investigation. He was called to join the probe but did not cooperate with the probe agency and allegedly tried to mislead it. He was not named in the FIR.

Nair, Delhi’s Jor Bagh-based businessman, was the first one to be arrested by the CBI.

