Delhi Excise Policy case: HC notice to Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally on CBI’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to communication strategist Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally on a plea moved by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a trial court order granting bail to them in the Excise Policy case.

Seeking the response of the duo, Justice Yogesh Khanna posted the matter to December 5 for further hearing.

Nair and Boinpally were granted bail by a lower court earlier this month.

However, they are currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally in connection with the case of the excise policy in the national capital.

A prominent businessman from Hyderabad, Boinpally’s name had cropped up during the course of the investigation.

Nair, the Jor Bagh-based businessman, was the first one to be arrested by the CBI.

The probe agency has alleged that Nair was actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Nair was reportedly an AAP volunteer and he allegedly helped party leaders by organising events and also handling their social media.

