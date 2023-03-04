INDIA

Delhi excise policy case: Raghav Magunta’s judicial custody extended for 14 days

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Raghav Magunta arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, for 14 days.

The court also asked the ED to file a reply on Magunta’s bail plea by March 13 and listed it for next hearing on March 16.

Raghav Magunta, son of MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy, was arrested last month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal sent the accused to judicial custody.

The ED has alleged that rfghav Magunta was involved in various activities of possession, use, transfer, etc. of the proceeds of crime worth at least Rs 180 crore.

According to the ED’s charge sheet, a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback generated in the crime was used in the Goa Assembly election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s FIR, the ED’s money laundering case arose.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with other excise officials of the government were mentioned as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

20230304-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian consumers seek high-speed, advanced computational capabilities in 5G devices

    Bharat Biotech evinces interest to invest in K’taka

    Surpassing UK as 5th largest economy is a pleasure to behold:...

    Assam flood: Toll rises to 25, situation improves marginally