Delhi excise policy case: YSR Congress MP’s son sent to 10-day ED custody

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday sent YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy’s son Raghav Magunta to 10-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case.

Earlier on Saturday, the ED had arrested Raghav, which was the third arrest made by the central probe agency in the last three days in connection with the case.

According to the ED, Raghav is a key person in the conspiracy of cartelisation and kickbacks hatched along with various persons in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED had also arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and Rajesh Joshi, an aide of Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for the Goa Assembly elections. The money was proceeds of crime generated through the excise policy case, the ED said.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Magunta.

