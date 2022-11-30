A Delhi Court on Wednesday sent Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail, to seven days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The ED sought 14 days of custody, however, the court gave a week’s time.

Arora was arrested by the probe agency from Gurugram this morning.

Last week, the economic intelligence agency filed its first charge sheet in the matter.

Arora, the accused number ninth in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s FIR, is the owner of Buddy Retail Private Limited. Running over 3,000 pages, the first charge sheet was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

The ED filed its case on the basis of the FIR of the CBI.

On Friday, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in the matter. It has charge sheeted Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and the then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

20221130-165206