INDIA

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Arora sent to ED custody till Dec 7

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi Court on Wednesday sent Amit Arora, Director of Buddy Retail, to seven days Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

The ED sought 14 days of custody, however, the court gave a week’s time.

Arora was arrested by the probe agency from Gurugram this morning.

Last week, the economic intelligence agency filed its first charge sheet in the matter.

Arora, the accused number ninth in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s FIR, is the owner of Buddy Retail Private Limited. Running over 3,000 pages, the first charge sheet was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

The ED filed its case on the basis of the FIR of the CBI.

On Friday, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in the matter. It has charge sheeted Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and the then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.

20221130-165206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 9,436 new Covid cases

    Congress drops Nitin Raut as AICC SC dept chief

    Formula 1: Charles Leclerc wins season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain

    Pooling of vehicles instead of work from home for employees: Centre...