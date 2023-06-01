A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Sharath Chandra Reddy of Aurbindo Group, an accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case, to turn an approver in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reddy was recently charge-sheeted by the probe agency in the case. He is the second person to become an approver. Last November, liquor businessman and accused in the case, Dinesh Arora turned approver.

This can lead to more trouble for Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing money laundering charges by the ED.

Reddy through his counsel had moved a plea before the Rouse Avenue Court requesting the court to let him be an approver. The court allowed his move, and also pardoned him in the matter.

The ED had claimed in the supplementary charge sheet that Vijay Nair, businessman and AAP’s communications in-charge, on behalf of leaders of AAP received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Before Reddy, liquor businessman Dinesh Arora had turned approver in the matter.

The ED has mentioned that Dinesh Arora gave Rs 82 lakh to Sisodia as the collection for party funds for the Assembly elections.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR registered by the CBI. The ED has filed a main charge sheet and four supplementary charge sheets in the matter.

Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested by the ED in November last year.

