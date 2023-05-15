INDIA

Delhi Excise Policy scam: CBI arrests Arvind Kumar Singh of India Ahead

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Arvind Kumar Singh of India Ahead News in connection with its probe into the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Singh had allegedly channelised Rs 17 crore to South Group through Hawala channel.

Later in the day, he will be produced before the Special CBI court. The CBI is all set to seek his custodial remand in the matter.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against former Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

