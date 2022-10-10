INDIA

Delhi excise policy scam: CBI arrests Hyderabad-based bizman

In a latest development in connection with Delhi excise policy scam involving Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday made a second arrest.

The CBI said that they have arrested Abhishek Boinpally in the ongoing investigation of the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

“He is from Hyderabad. He is a big businessman there. His name cropped up during the course of investigation. He was called to join the investigation, but he was not cooperating in the questioning and was trying to mislead the CBI. We had no option but to arrest him. He was placed under arrest this morning. He is not named in the FIR,” said the source.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. The CBI will seek his two week’s custodial remand.

Vijay Nair, the Jor Bagh-based businessman was the first accused to be arrested by the agency. After him the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sameer Mahendru, who is an alleged associate of Nair.

Now, this is the third arrest in the matter and second arrest by the CBI.

