Delhi excise policy scam: ED questioning Sisodia in Tihar Jail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday began another round of questioning of former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Tihar Jail here in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

ED sources told IANS they have the necessary permission to quiz Sisodia for three days.

The ED earlier questioned him in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channel from a South Group.

The probe agency had also grilled him about the links with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and later remanded to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue District Court. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on March 10.

20230309-122407

