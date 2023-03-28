INDIA

Delhi excise policy scam: ED questions Sisodia’s PA

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was on Tuesday grilling Devendra Sharma, the personal assistant (PA) to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sharma was again called to join the probe by the anti-money laundering agency. He joined the investigation and is currently being questioned by the ED officials.

Last time during the questioning he was confronted with Sisodia. The ED had earlier told the court that during the interrogation, former Secretary C. Arvind, Excise Secretary Arava Gopi Krishna and Sanjay Goyal were confronted together.

The ED has as of now filed two charge sheets in the case — one charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet. They are all set to file a second supplementary charge sheet soon.

20230328-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BRS condemns Sisodia’s arrest, calls it undemocratic

    Sacked BSF constable held for siphoning off Rs 70 L of...

    President, PM condole demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, others

    Crypto industry welcomes Rishi Sunak, a ‘champion of fintech’