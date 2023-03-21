INDIA

Delhi Excise policy scam: K. Kavitha joins ED for 3rd round of questioning (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for the third round of questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam.

Upon arriving at the ED office, Kavitha showed to media mobile phones which the ED said had been destroyed to wipe out evidence.

The probe agency had accused her of changing ten cell phones during excise policy matter. It wanted to know and retrieve data from these cell phones.

On Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) MLA was almost grilled for ten hours during her second round of questioning in which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and few documentary evidence.

Kavitha had earlier refused to join the probe at ED office but was ready to answer through emails and at her home. Later, she changed her mind and joined the probe.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

20230321-122605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP govt hiding information even in LAQs: Goa Forward MLA

    Covid fears: K’taka CM says guidelines soon for New Year celebration

    UP doctor held in blood smuggling racket

    UP Board exams put off, schools shut till May 15