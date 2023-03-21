K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for the third round of questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam.

Upon arriving at the ED office, Kavitha showed to media mobile phones which the ED said had been destroyed to wipe out evidence.

The probe agency had accused her of changing ten cell phones during excise policy matter. It wanted to know and retrieve data from these cell phones.

On Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) MLA was almost grilled for ten hours during her second round of questioning in which she was confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and few documentary evidence.

Kavitha had earlier refused to join the probe at ED office but was ready to answer through emails and at her home. Later, she changed her mind and joined the probe.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

