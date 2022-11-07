Fresh trouble seems to be on cards for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as Dinesh Arora — his close aide and an accused in the Delhi’s Excise Policy scam case — has decided to turn approver in the case.

The CBI has sought permission from the court to make Arora, currently on anticipatory bail, an approver in the case. The probe agency did not oppose his bail plea.

“Arora had close association with the other co-accused and he was actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from certain liquor licenses to the public servants. He himself was not a beneficiary of the alleged amounts received in connection with commission of the alleged offences. Arora cooperated in the investigation,” the CBI said.

Source further revealed that some of the L-1 Licence holders are issuing credit notes to retail vendors with an ab-initio intention to divert the funds as undue pecuniary advantage to Public servants. In furtherance to this, they are showing false entries in their books of accounts to keep their record straight.

Amit Arora, Director of Gurugram based Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are close associates of Mr Sisodia and are actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from Liquor Licensees to accused public servants.

Sameer Mahendru, MD, Indospirits has transferred an amount of one crore to account no. 10220210004647 of Radha Industries maintained with UCO Bank, Rajendra Place, New Delhi. Radha Industries is being managed by Dinesh Arora, the sources further said.

Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servants through Vijay Nair. Arjun Pandey has once collected a huge cash amount of about Rs 2-4 crore from Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

“Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm was granted L-1 License. Sunny Marwah is the authorised signatory of the firm. Marwah is also a director in companies being managed by the family of Late Ponty Chadha. Marwah is in close contact with accused public servants and has been regularly giving undue pecuniary advantage to them,” the CBI said.

20221107-155602