Delhi Excise Policy Scam Delhi Excise Policy Scam: KCR’s daughter summoned by ED on March 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to question K. Kavitha — the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao — in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam on March 9.

Kavitha is also one of the representatives of the South Group which allegedly paid  kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

According to a source, she might be confronted with the Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai –also from the South Group — who was arrested on Tuesday.

“The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora. Now, we will have to confront Pillai with Kavitha,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also grilled for hours by the central agency  in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channel from the South Group.

The source said that Kavitha will be confronted with statements of Sisodia.

20230308-092804

