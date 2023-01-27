INDIA

Delhi experiences a warm Friday, some rain likely on Jan 29

Delhi experienced a fairly warm Friday, with a combination of clear skies and warm easterly winds raising the city’s maximum temperature to around 21 degrees Celsius.

However, while it was warm during the day, cold winds blew after the sun went down.

There was no rain in the city as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but it said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius at many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Rajasthan.

The lowest minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees was recorded at Churu in west Rajasthan.

The IMD said that light rainfall/snowfall occurred at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and light rainfall was observed at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, severe cold waves prevailed in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan and cold waves in isolated pockets over Punjab and east Rajasthan.

“Very dense fog in isolated pockets was observed over Uttarakhand and dense fog in some areas over Himachal Pradesh, in isolated pockets over Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal,” the IMD in a statement issued on Friday evening.

It said that light/moderate/fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over western Himalayan Region and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30.

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30 and over Rajasthan on January 28 and 29 while isolated light rainfall also likely over Delhi on January 29,” it said.

