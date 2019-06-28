Delhi extends summer break for students up to Class 8

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Delhi government on Sunday extended till July 8 the summer break for student up to Class 8 due to the hot weather.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools will reopen on July 8 for these students, classes will start for senior classes as per earlier schedule.

“Due to the hot weather in Delhi, the summer break for schools in the city has been extended for a week for students up to Class 8,” Sisodia tweeted.

