Delhi extends summer break for students up to class VIII

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Delhi government on Sunday extended till July 8 the summer break for students up to class VIII due to the hot weather.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that while schools will reopen on July 8 for these students, classes will start for senior classes as per the earlier schedule.

“Due to the hot weather in Delhi, the summer break for schools in the city has been extended for a week for students up to Class VIII,” Sisodia tweeted.

A circular issued by the Department of Education said that for all the students and teachers of class IX onwards, the schools will open on the usual date of July 1.

“As severe heat wave condition are prevailing in Delhi, the summer vacation for all students studying in classes nursery to VIII in all government, government aided and unaided recognised schools (including those run by local bodies) have been extended till 06.07.2019 (Saturday). Schools will open for students of these classes w.e.f. 08.07.2019 (Monday),” it said.

The summer break had started on May 12 and was scheduled to end on June 30. However, the soaring temperature in the national capital has forced the government to postpone the reopening date by one week.

Delhi is experiencing a heat wave with the maximum temperature rising above 43 degrees Celsius, which is 8 degrees above normal.

–IANS

nks/pgs/arm