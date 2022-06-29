Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified person after a video went viral on social media in which a man was heard hurling abuses and making derogatory comments against a particular community.

“The FIR has been registered under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police official said.

On June 26, a video in which a man could be heard hurling abuses and making derogatory comments against a particular community the minor girl apparently belongs to, went viral on social media prompting the Delhi Commission for Women to take its cognizance.

In the 9-second video clip, the man was allegedly targeting a particular community and also asking the girl to hurl abuses.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of the video, the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal had issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking details of the FIR registered in the matter.

“The man is clearly intimidating the little girl who can be seen as visibly frightened and shocked. This is a very serious matter,” Maliwal had said.

