A major fire broke out at a hotel in Centre Delhi’s Paharganj on Thursday morning from where ten people were rescued by the firefighters.

According to the fire department, they got a call at around 4 a.m regarding the fire at Roma Delux Hotel in Paharganj.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “We rescued ten people from the third floor of the hotel. They had been trapped,” said a firefighter.

The fire was brought under control by 8 a.m. The exact reason behind the incident was not yet known. The fire official said that a short circuit might have caused the incident.

An FIR in this respect was being lodged with the local police station.

Further details are awaited

20220714-085003