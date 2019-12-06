Delhi Fire: HC Notice on plea seeking children’s protection

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre, Delhi government and police over a petition seeking police protection for children injured in Anaj Mandi fire.

A division bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar issued notices over a plea filed by Bachpan Bachao in the wake of a massive fire at the factory in Old Delhi’s Anaj Mandi in which as many as 43 people were killed and several injured.

The plea filed through Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur sought investigation into the incident, demanding the issue to be looked at from the perspective of child labour also.

The plea claimed that a child, who received injuries during the incident, is missing and stated that he might have been trafficked as child labour. It demanded that the child be traced by the authorities.

“… Most child labour working in these factories at Anaj Mandi and all over Delhi, especially in unauthorized colonies and where manufacturing units and factories are illegally going on in residential areas, albeit under the nose of the State authorities, are cramped, overcrowded, and lack windows, etc. Children are often made not only to work there but also sleep and eat there and their movement is severely restricted. These hubs of child labour are hotbeds of trafficking, as also illness, where children are kept like slaves, in addition to being open to disasters such as fire and other accidents as they are unauthorized and without fire clearances,” the plea said.

“…death and injury of numerous children employed as child labour in the Anaj Mandi fire, has occurred due to the lackadaisical and apathetic approach of the state authorities in addressing the vice of child labour. There is a complete lack of commitment on the part of the Government to implement the Delhi Action Plan for Total Abolition of Child Labour. The failure to implement the judgment and consequent failure to rescue and rehabilitate child labour is not only a gross violation of the fundamental and statutory rights of these children, but reflects blatant disobedience of the Hon’ble Courts orders,” the plea said further.

Around 63 people got injured, of which, 43 died in the massive fire that broke out at the factory during the wee hours of Sunday.

The police registered an FIR against the owners of the factory and some others under section 304 of the IPC following which two people were arrested.

“Two people including the owner of the building – Rehan has been arrested. The case is now transferred to the Crime Branch,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police had said.

While on Monday, the two accused were produced before a Delhi court which sent them to 14 days police custody.

The police, during the hearing, told the court that identification of most of the deceased persons is still not possible, however, the post-mortem examination of the bodies has already begun.

