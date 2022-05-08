INDIA

Delhi firing: One accused held for facilitating attack on businessman

One person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the sensational attack on two businessmen, who were shot and seriously injured in full public view on Saturday night in Subhash Nagar area of west Delhi, police said.

The accused was identified as Raju Khan alias Googa.

“The accused provided the two-wheeler used in commission of crime to accused persons,” said a senior police official.

The CCTV footage of the incident, accessed by IANS, showed a group of armed assailants opening fire on their rivals in full public view.

Two businessmen, who were in a car, suffered gun wounds in the incident. They were identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary.

Both were taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where they are undergoing treatment and their condition was stated to be critical by the doctors.

The police said that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of personal rivalry.

“The victim were going somewhere when they were attacked by a group of person in Subhash Nagar. One of the attackers was riding a scooty. Around nine to ten rounds were fired,” the police said.

A case of attempt to murder, read with sections of Arms Act, has been lodged with the local police station.

Several teams have been formed to look into the matter. The statements of the victims have been recorded by the police.

A source said that the attackers have been identified. The police hopes to make more arrests in the case.

