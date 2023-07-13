Amid a flood-like situation in the national capital, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that the Red Fort will remain closed for public and general visitors till Friday.

In a notice on Thursday, the ASI said: “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors from second half of 13 to 14 July, 2023 due to heavy monsoon and rainfall.”

The decision was taken after the Yamuna water entered several low-lying areas of Delhi and also reached the back side of the Red Fort.

The water level in Yamuna river shattered the 45-year-old record and was flowing at 208.6 meter on Thursday. On September 6, 1978, Yamuna had touched the water level of 207.49 meter.

Following the flood in several low-lying areas of the national capital thousands of people have been evacuated while several roads in Delhi have been closed for traffic as the water flooded the streets.

At least 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in Delhi for rescue and evacuation operations.

