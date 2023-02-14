Delhi Football Club maintained their winning run in the Group A of the Futsal Club championships when they earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Techtro Swades United FC at the KD Jadhav Sports Complex.

The never say die attitude of Techtro Swades United FC had pushed Delhi FC to the wall at one point in the close encounter, but goals from David Laltlansanga, Lalremuata, Chanpreet Singh Bhui and Gwgwmsar Gayaru saw the team from the Capital gain three points to take their tally to nine from three outings. For Techtro Swades United FC, Rohit Chawla, Renedy Meitei, Ankit Singh were the marksmen.

Delhi FC, who are now placed second in the group, are being chased by Electric Veng Futsal Club, who handed Speed Force FC their first defeat of the tournament by an 8-7 margin.

For Electric Veng, the hero of the cliff-hanger was Lalhlimpuia, who alone found the target three times. The rest of the goals were scored by Zomuanpuia, Lalrinzuala H, Samuel Lawmsiamkima, Jonathan Lalrawngbawla and Lalsangkima. While Speed Force remain the group leader with 12 points from five matches, Electric Veng has nine points from three.

In another Group A match, Bengaluru FC hammered five past hapless Dwazo 11 FC to chalk out a comfortable 5-0 win with goals from Vinith Venkatesh (3), Clarence Savio Fernandes, and Lalhmingchhuanga F.

In Group B, Capital Complex FC beat BPSS 9-6 to register their second win in three matches. (Tagru James (3), Tarh Dolu (2), Akash Taw, Techi Tatra, Tapi Hakhe and Nabam Peri were the scorers for the winners. For BPSS, Vijay R (2), Tony Louis Robert, Arvind Kumar (2) and Yogith N scored.

Juggernaut FC, Ahmedabad, also in Group B, had an easy outing as they routed Goal Hunterz 8-1. Aman Shah (3), Vedant Mutkekar (2), Shibu Sunny (2), and Dev Patel were on target. Sattyam Thapa scored for Goal Hunterz.

