Delhi: Gang involved in stealing luxury cars busted, four held

In a major crackdown on organised car theft and liquor trafficking, Delhi Police have arrested four men after busting a syndicate involved in stealing luxury cars and further selling them to buyers in different parts of the country, an official said on Monday.

A Delhi Police official said that one of the buyers was a liquor mafia group led by Sumit Anangpur from Faridabad, which purchased stolen luxury cars worth around Rs 20 lakh each, for just Rs 3-4 lakh and used them to hoodwink the agencies to transport foreign liquor to Bihar.

The official said that after a series of raids in Faridabad, Meerut, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Asansol and Gopalganj, the police arrested the accused who have been identified as Kapil Bhadana (25), a resident of Faridabad, Sami Chauhan (26), a resident of Greater Noida, Yahya a.k.a. Sadab (25), a resident of Meerut, and Nausad Samsumya Sheikh a.k.a Raju (48), a resident of Kolkata.

According to the police, the matter came to light on March 2 when Kapil was apprehended along with one Kia Seltos car after specific inputs were received by the police of Kapil indulging in supply of imported foreign liquor using luxury cars in Bihar.

During interrogation, Kapil disclosed that he was involved in liquor trafficking along with Sumit Anangpur, and they used the stolen luxury cars to supply imported liquor in Bihar to dupe the agencies.

“Kapil also disclosed that they bought the stolen cars from Sami. Accordingly, Sami was arrested on March 3 and one more stolen Hyundai Creta car was recovered on his instance. On interrogation, Sami disclosed that he received the cars from Yahya and sold them on commission,” said Manoj C., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

Thereafter, Yahya was also interrogated before he was formally arrested on March 13.

“Yahya, who was previously involved in seven cases, disclosed that he worked for a person named Nadeem in Meerut. On his instruction, Yahya stole the cars and further supplied them to Raju. He alone supplied more than 20 cars in the last six months,” the DCP said.

“Raids were conducted at Jamshedpur and Kolkata which led to Raju’s arrest. Four stolen cars were recovered on his instance,” the DCP said.

