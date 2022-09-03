The Rohini district police in the national capital have busted a gang of notorious criminals allegedly involved in auto lifting cases and have claimed to have solved three dozen cases.

Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pranav Tayal said that three persons of the gang have been arrested. They were identified as Nand Kishore, Navdesh Gupta alias Totti and Pramod Kumar Thakur.

One truckload of stolen items were recovered from the possession of the accused trio.

The gang had created havoc by committing a number of criminal cases, auto lifting and stealing the valuable articles by breaking the glass of parked vehicles.

On August 26, a police control room call was received at Prashant Vihar police station, wherein the complainant Naveen Kumar said that he parked his car by the roadside and went to a bank. After finishing his work, he found that glass of left side rear window of his car was broken and valuables items were missing.

The police came to know that it was the same gang which had created havoc in the area. Assistant Commissioner of Police Arti Sharma and Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar formed a team to bust the entire network.

The police team worked relentlessly and mounted electronic surveillance and gathered human intelligence.

“A trap was laid at parking of the City Centre mall and arrested Kishore. Later on, at his instance his aides were also held. Stolen articles were recovered from his hideout in Ghaziabad,” said the police.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

