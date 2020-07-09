Delhi gang sharpshooter nabbed from Siliguri

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Delhi Police’s special cell arrested a notorious criminal Sandeep alias Dhillu from Siliguri in West Bengal on Wednesday evening. According to police, Dhillu is involved in 22 cases of murder, extortion, dacoity, robbery and assault on a police party.

Last time he was arrested in 2013 and he escaped from police custody on February 19, 2018 from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi where he was taken for check-up. He was on the run for the last 2 years. Sandeep is a sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana and Sunil Tillu gangs.

Police said in June secret information was received that Sandeep was hiding somewhere in Rajasthan and UP and was frequently changing his hideouts. Acting upon this information a team was sent to Rajasthan. There it was learnt that accused Sandeep had escaped from his hideout in Alwar, Rajasthan and moved to some unknown place.

“Our team came to know that Sandeep Dhillu established his new hideout somewhere in Siliguri, West Bengal. He was spotted in a market in Siliguri on Wednesday and our teams after identifying him arrested him after a minor scuffle,” DCP Special cell, PS Kushwah said.

In Feb 2018, Sandeep Dhillu was brought for his dental check -up at Maulana Azad Medical College , Delhi by 3rd Battalion. After treatment, he was taken to a jail van where his associates threw chilli powder in the eyes of the escorting police party.

Dhillu managed to free himself after a scuffle with the escort party and ran away. Police chased him and his associates but his associate on another motorcycle fired upon the police party and he escaped.

