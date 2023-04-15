INDIA

Delhi: Gang supplying guns to Punjab-based criminals, busted

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has said that they have arrested three persons, including two arms suppliers and one receiver. The gang has supplied 300 guns to Punjab-based criminals, police said.

Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell (Southern Range), said that the accused were identified as Rajinder alias Raju, Narender Singh alias Nitu alias Saphera and Pradeep Singh.

A senior police official said that 21 pistols and an Etios car used in carrying firearms were recovered from their possession. Recovered firearms were meant to be supplied to the criminals and arms traffickers in Delhi and Punjab.

“Inspector Ranjeet Sing Satvinder, ACP Attar Singh received the tip-off about the gang members and a team was formed to nab them. A specific information was received that Rajinder and Pradeep had procured a consignment of pistols from Madhya Pradesh and they had brought them in Delhi in their Etios car. They were about to supply it to one Punjab-based arms trafficker near Modi Mills Flyover. A trap was laid and they were held. Nitu was also held when he came to meet them,” the police official added.

Nitu was also previously arrested in a case of highway robbery and Arms Act in Patiala, Punjab.

The accused have already supplied more than 300 pistols.

