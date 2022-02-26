Delhi: Gangster Kapil Sangwan’s gang member arrested

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a wanted criminal associated with gangster Kapil Sangwan’s alias Nandu gang, who was involved in a dozen criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, abduction, assault and Arms Act cases, as well as carried a bounty on himself, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Gulshan alias Khati (27), a resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh area was declared a proclaimed offender and wanted in a MCOCA case.

Furnishing the details, DCP (Special Cell), Sanjeev Kumar Yadav on February 25 said the police received a specific tip-off regarding movements of the accused in Aimnabad village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

“Immediately, a raiding team was constituted and a trap was laid down at a strategic rendezvous where the alleged suspect was seen riding his motorcycle from the main Bisrakh road. The police team signalled the rider to stop but sensing the police trap, he made a sharp turn and tried to flee away,” Yadav added.

The accused was then overpowered after nearly 700 metres of high voltage chase and was later arrested.

During interrogation the accused Gulshan disclosed that he always remained in close contact with Kapil alias Nandu and his other gang members, who were lodged in jail, and used to arrange logistics for them and handle the finances of the gang.

Gulshan disclosed that he along with Kapil Sangwan had committed several criminal incidents of theft, robbery and extortion in Delhi and Haryana and as well as in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The police said in 2020, the accused Gulshan was released on interim bail on grounds of his nose surgery but he did not surrender and remained absconding since then.

The accused Gulshan is being interrogated for his involvement in other criminal cases and efforts are being made to arrest his associates, the police official added.

