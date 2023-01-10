INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi gets relief from cold; fog affects visibility

NewsWire
0
0

Cold wave conditions eased in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India, however dense fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres, affecting surface and air traffic movement.

At Safdarjung observatory, the minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the morning while the weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees, 4.2 degrees and 4.3 degrees, respectively.

Due to the very dense fog, around 39 trains were delayed by two to five hours, as per the officials.

“Visibility (in meter) recorded at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023: Bhatinda and Agra – 0 each. Jammu division, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Ambala, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur – 25 each. Hissar, Delhi-Palam, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea and Kailashahar – 50,” said India Meteorological Department in a tweet.

“As forecasted, Dense to very dense fog observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura,” IMD said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in ‘severe category’ at 461 on Tuesday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Pusa, Delhi University, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar was recorded at 465, 429, 444 and 493, all in the ‘severe category’ on Tuesday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

20230110-111602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA court convicts 2 accused in Hasanganj fake currency case

    Zomato narrows losses to Rs 186 cr, revenue up 17% in...

    Excise policy row: One of the accused in CBI’s FIR linked...

    India plans to import oxygen containers, press IAF into service