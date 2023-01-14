Delhiites got respite from bone chilling cold on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky in the national Capital during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

Humidity was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 a.m, it said.

“Temperatures (24-hr tendency degrees Celsius) at 0530 hrs IST today, the 14th January 2023 over Delhi: Palam: 11.8 (-1.0), Safdarjung: 11.6 (-0.6),” the IMD wrote on Twitter.

Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during January 15-17 and over North Madhya Pradesh during January 16-17, said the IMD.

The cold day conditions are also likely in isolated pockets over Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during January 15-17.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was recorded at 338, under “very poor” category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the stations at Pusa, Lodhi Road, Dhirpur, Ayanagar and Mathura Road reported AQIs at 333, 330, 339, 332 and 351, respectively, under the “very poor” category.

The AQI in Noida and Gurugram was 351 and 337, respectively, both under “very poor” category.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

