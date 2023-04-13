INDIA

Delhi: Girl alleges gang-rape 2 years after incident

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old teenager has lodged a complaint that she was gang-raped by two men in South Delhi’s Begumpur area, an official said on Thursday, adding that the incident occurred two and half years ago when the victim was a minor.

According to police, the woman on Wednesday lodged a written complaint at Malviya Nagar police station wherein she levelled allegations that she came in contact with one alleged person named Anubhav in September 2020 through social media when she was in need of a job.

“Therefore, on the pretext of providing a job, she was called by Anubhav at Malviya Nagar Metro station where the alleged Anubhav along with two friends were waiting for her in a car. She met them and they moved the car and parked somewhere in Begampur area where two of them raped her one by one,” said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“The accused made a video clip and threatened to post the video clip on social media. The alleged Anubhav again threatened her on the pretext of sharing the video on social media,” said the DCP.

“The Delhi Commission for Women’s counsellor was called and according to allegations, a case under section 376-D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 POCSO Act has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station and further investigation has been taken up,” said the official.

20230413-182803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poll panel writes to parties to give authentic info on poll...

    Groom seeks police help to solemnise his marriage

    Congress mounts more attack on govt over Pegasus row

    Govt to keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes:...