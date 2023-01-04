INDIA

Delhi: Girl injured after man tries to drag her inside car (2nd Lead)

A 19-year-old girl was injured when a man tried to drag her inside his car in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, 27-year-old Yagvender Yadav, a resident of Shashi Garden, who was on the run after the incident has now been arrested, said an official.

Earlier, sources had said that the accused even threatened the girl with an acid attack when she refused to get inside the car.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said a complaint received at the Pandav Nagar police station said that the accused, who runs a grocery shop, had also threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she does not marry him.

“On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said.

The victim’s statement was recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by a magistrate and also sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abetment to such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking). These were added to the FIR.

“The accused and the victim are known to each other,” said the official, adding that the girl was administered first aid after the incident.

