INDIA

Delhi: Girl injured after man tries to drag her inside car (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A 19-year-old girl was injured after a man tried to drag her inside his car in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said on Wednesday, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab the absconding accused.

Earlier sources had said that the accused even threatened the girl with acid attack when she refused to get inside the car.

Amrutha Guguloth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said a complaint received at the Pandav Nagar police station alleged the the 27-year-old Yagvender Yadav, a resident of Shashi Garden who runs a grocery shop, had also threatened the victim living in his neighbourhood that he will throw acid on her if she does not marry him.

“On the basis of the complaint on January 1, an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) was immediately registered,” Guguloth said.

The victim’s statement was recorded under section 164 code of criminal procedure (CrPC) by the Magistrate and sections 354-B (use of criminal force on any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing) and 354-D (stalking) were added to the FIR.

“The accused and the victim are known to each other. Efforts are on to arrest the accused who is absconding,” said the official.

The girl was given first aid after the incident.

20230104-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: CBI’s reports to court detail how ‘zero’ in marksheet...

    Four OPDs shifted to new GMCH campus in Chandigarh

    Man held for cheating over 100 people at Delhi airport in...

    Five mobile games that will win the hearts Indian players in...