Delhi girl murder case: Kejriwal seeks harshest punishment, announces Rs 10L compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed to death by Sahil in Shahbad Dairy.

“The Delhi government will provide a financial assistance of ten lakh rupees to Sakshi’s family and make every effort to ensure that the guilty party receives the harshest punishment through the court. Prominent lawyers will be mobilized for this cause,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sakshi was brutally killed by Sahil on Sunday evening. Sahil works as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present at the spot and observing as he stabs her.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil kicks the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then finally departs, as seen in the video.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

