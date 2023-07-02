INDIA

Delhi Government calls NCCSA ‘farce’

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Government on Sunday said that the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), established through the
Centre’s Ordinance, was nothing but a farce, as bureaucrats are overturning the Chief Minister’s decisions.

A meeting of NCCSA was recently held on June 29. During the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued several crucial directives pertaining to pending transfer-posting proposals.

“A total of eleven women officers had requested transfers on sympathetic grounds. Chief Minister supported these requests, stating that working women handle work at both the office and home, and therefore their requests must be considered favorably on sympathetic grounds. Both the bureaucrats — the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) — did not oppose the Chief Minister’s stand during the meeting. However, while finalising the minutes of the meeting, the bureaucrats callously overturned all decisions of the Chief Minister, proceeding with their own agenda instead,” it said.

The Delhi Government said NCCSA has been reduced to a farce with bureaucrats dictating their own will and overturning Chief Minister’s decisions.

“In the same meeting, the Chief Minister proposed that the posting requests made by Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Raaj Kumar Anand be recommended by the Authority. However, the bureaucrats again took advantage of their majority and refused to entertain the matter in the meeting,” it said.

2023070232837

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s forex reserves rises after four weeks of fall

    In 7 years, 260% spike in arrest in drugs cases: Shah

    Over 30 students at Hyderabad college fall ill due to suspected...

    Car parking at Chennai International Airport to have EV charging stations,...